LSU players ready to turn the page to new season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are only a few more days until LSU’s season-opener with Mississippi State and nobody’s ready more than the Tiger players.

Every LSU team from this point forward, even one that possibly wins a national championship, may live in the shadow of the 2019 Tigers. But those LSU teams and players must simply do their very best and not compare themselves to the past. Many starters on this year’s LSU football team have something to prove. Right now, that all starts behind center at the most important position on the field.

“Joe [Burrow] came in here and he did his thing and what he did was great,” said quarterback Myles Brennan. “It’s my time now to do my thing and write my own story. Last year, the season he had was tremendous and there’s countless amounts of plays that set his mark for the Heisman but I don’t think he was worried about the Heisman. Him going out and performing on Saturday, I think the results took care of themselves.”

Brennan has total respect for Burrow and what he accomplished at LSU. At the same time, Brennan seems to be saying what Burrow did for the Tigers has nothing to do with him.

“I’m Myles Brennan and I’m not worried about what he did. And I’m not going to be following in his footsteps because it’s going to be time to take my own path and write my own story, like I said. The past is the past and I’m looking forward to this season and being able to play on Saturday. When I came in as a freshman, my goal was to be the starter. I worked every single day. I was denied that the first three years. I was not going to let adversity get in my way and stop me from achieving my dreams. Here I am today. I do think I have a strong arm. But the leadership, extend plays with my feet, keep guys upbeat, that’s really important at the quarterback position because everyone is looking at the quarterback to rely on. Obviously, bad things are going to happen in the game but we have to have a one-play mindset, as I like to think about it. Good, bad, or indifferent, we have to move on to the next play and be ready,” Brennan explained.

After three years of waiting behind Danny Etling and then Burrow, Brennan will now start for the first time in his LSU career.

“My fourth season here. I’ve run out at Tiger Stadium a good number of times. Just because I’m the starter, nothing has changed. I’m going to prepare like I have the last three years, as I was the starter. Now, I’m going to be able to run on the field first,” Brennan added.

The good news is Brennan won’t have to do it alone. There should be a strong rushing game to fall back on.

“I feel like whoever gets into the game, they’re going to be prepared; everybody prepares like they’re the starter,” said running back Chris Curry.

With Kevin Faulk entering his first official year as the running backs coach and a talented stable of backs to hand the football to, Curry says the chemistry among that position group is coming along nicely.

“No matter what time of night it is we’re brothers. If you need something, we’re willing to do anything for each other. Every Sunday, we go to Kevin Faulk’s house and eat dinner to build that chemistry with each other. I feel like it’s important,” Curry added.

Curry is similar to Brennan in the fact he could’ve transferred. He was seldom used for two years until his break out performance against Oklahoma 14 games deep into the 2019 season.

“My grandfather, he always told me if you work hard, you’re going to get what you want at the end of the day. No matter what time it is, no matter how many 110s, no matter how early, no matter if I’m tired, hurting, I’m just going to go to work with my head down,” Curry explained.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Southern Lab star Damone Clark has earned a No. 18 jersey. And like Brennan, Clark can’t think too much about the linebackers that came before and were taken in the first round of the NFL draft, like Devin White and Patrick Queen.

“My personal goal is to be the best Damone Clark I can be,” said Clark. “A lot of people say Devin, PQ, and Jacob [Phillips]. Nah, I have to be the best Damone Clark I can be.”

But Clark does say White and Queen have passed along helpful advice.

“Everything is going to come to you. Just be patient with everything. Don’t rush anything because good things come to those who wait,” Clark added.

