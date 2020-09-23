Advertisement

LSU reminds fans to complete COVID-19 screening before arriving on campus

Tiger Stadium, LSU
Tiger Stadium, LSU(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent out a reminder Tuesday, September 22, that fans need to complete a COVID-19 screening on their smartphones before showing up on campus for Saturday’s season-opener against Mississippi State.

Officials said all ticket holders 18 and older must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening as part of LSU’s commitment to safety. They added the screening can be completed on the LSU Sports Mobile app and will be available in the app starting at midnight before the game.

Once the four questions are answered, fans will either receive an approved pass, which will be displayed in GREEN on the mobile screen “Access to CDC Facilities Approved” or a denied notification “Access to CDC Facilities Not Approved,” which will be displayed in RED.

Fans with an approved notification will be allowed into Tiger Stadium.

CLICK HERE for more information, including additional reminders to ticket holders as they prepare for Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
PPD says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

Sports

Referee safety guidelines for the 2020 football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The LHSAA dropped new guidelines Sept. 17, explaining how to safely play a football game in the middle of a pandemic.

News

Guidelines for referee safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
High school football kickoffs next Friday, about one month later than its original start date. LHSAA set several guidelines into place to keep everyone safe, including the people who wear the black and white stripes.

State

Last Day to Apply for DSNAP is Wednesday, Sept. 23

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Wednesday, Sept. 23, is the last day to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits for residents of 21 parishes affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Leesville mayor shares thoughts on the coming of Beta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leesville Mayor Rick Allen discusses preparations for Tropical Depression Beta and concerns for flooding.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Pineville Police Department says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment talks new special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Rep. Gabe Firment discusses the new upcoming special session.

News

Council votes to investigate APD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Council wants Inspector General, Attorney General, and FBI to look into Alexandria Police Department “issues”.

News

Alexandria City Council votes to investigate APD

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue and My Sherie Johnson
Four members of the Alexandria City Council are asking three state and federal agencies to investigate the Alexandria Police Department.