LSU reminds fans to complete COVID-19 screening before arriving on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent out a reminder Tuesday, September 22, that fans need to complete a COVID-19 screening on their smartphones before showing up on campus for Saturday’s season-opener against Mississippi State.

Officials said all ticket holders 18 and older must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening as part of LSU’s commitment to safety. They added the screening can be completed on the LSU Sports Mobile app and will be available in the app starting at midnight before the game.

Once the four questions are answered, fans will either receive an approved pass, which will be displayed in GREEN on the mobile screen “Access to CDC Facilities Approved” or a denied notification “Access to CDC Facilities Not Approved,” which will be displayed in RED.

Fans with an approved notification will be allowed into Tiger Stadium.

CLICK HERE for more information, including additional reminders to ticket holders as they prepare for Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium.

