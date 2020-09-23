Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Sen. Barrow encourage people to get flu shot this year

(KWTX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 46% of adults got the flu shot in 2019. Now, state leaders like Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Senator Regina Barrow want to see that number go up.

Sen. Barrow and Lt. Gov. Nungesser say they want to lead by example. They both rolled up their sleeves and got a flu shot at the Walgreens on Government Street Wednesday, Sept. 23. The pair say with the country still fighting COVID-19, we must protect ourselves from other illnesses.

“It’s more important than ever before, especially as a minority and with COVID-19, as we address health disparities, that we do our part and we get the flu shot,” said Barrow.

“If I see you in person on the street, I’m going to ask you have you been to Walgreens to get your flu shot? So go out and get it so you can tell me yes,” said Nungesser.

Walgreens says getting people vaccinated as early as possible is critical to managing the spread of disease.

