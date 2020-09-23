Mayor of Anacoco executes Local Declaration of a State of Emergency
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Village of Anacoco
ANACOCO, La. (Village of Anacoco) - Mayor Howard “Keith” Lewing has executed a Local Declaration of a State of Emergency following Hurricane Laura.
