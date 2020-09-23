Advertisement

Mayor of Anacoco executes Local Declaration of a State of Emergency

Anacoco Lake
Anacoco Lake(KALB)
By Village of Anacoco
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
The following information has been provided by the Village of Anacoco

ANACOCO, La. (Village of Anacoco) - Mayor Howard “Keith” Lewing has executed a Local Declaration of a State of Emergency following Hurricane Laura.

Anacoco State of Emergency
You can also follow updates on the Village of Anacoco’s Facebook page.

