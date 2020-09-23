Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Deville has a new addition to local restaurants: the Nogal Mexican Grill.

The co-owner says she’s excited to serve the Deville community, offering fresh authentic Mexican food. The name Nogal translates from Spanish to “walnut.”

The restaurant is located in the old Deville general store that’s been standing since 1932. Nogal’s business partner Jennifer Byrd is a Deville native. She’s ready for the community to experience what she calls amazing food and atmosphere at Nogal.

“My favorite thing about Nogal is just being able to come in and see our neighbors, see our community being able to fellowship together," Byrd said. “I’ve seen people in the last couple of days that I haven’t seen in a long time. So it’s just going to be a great place to gather together.”

Byrd explained she wants to continue building in the Deville community.

“We’re pretty excited,” Nogal Co-Owner Cintia Zaragoza said. “Everyone I guess is pretty excited too about the restaurant. We didn’t think it was going to be this popular and we are so grateful for the community for the response. Hopefully, they’ll like everything on the menu and they’ll like our ideas. It’s going to be a good journey.”

Byrd says a donut shop connected to Nogal will be opening soon. Nogal is open seven days a week.

