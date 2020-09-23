Advertisement

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Located at 1296 Hwy 115 A
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Deville has a new addition to local restaurants: the Nogal Mexican Grill.

The co-owner says she’s excited to serve the Deville community, offering fresh authentic Mexican food. The name Nogal translates from Spanish to “walnut.”

The restaurant is located in the old Deville general store that’s been standing since 1932. Nogal’s business partner Jennifer Byrd is a Deville native. She’s ready for the community to experience what she calls amazing food and atmosphere at Nogal.

“My favorite thing about Nogal is just being able to come in and see our neighbors, see our community being able to fellowship together," Byrd said. “I’ve seen people in the last couple of days that I haven’t seen in a long time. So it’s just going to be a great place to gather together.”

Byrd explained she wants to continue building in the Deville community.

“We’re pretty excited,” Nogal Co-Owner Cintia Zaragoza said. “Everyone I guess is pretty excited too about the restaurant. We didn’t think it was going to be this popular and we are so grateful for the community for the response. Hopefully, they’ll like everything on the menu and they’ll like our ideas. It’s going to be a good journey.”

Byrd says a donut shop connected to Nogal will be opening soon. Nogal is open seven days a week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Sen. Jay Luneau talks upcoming special session

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
State Sen. Jay Luneau talks about what he expects from the upcoming special session.

News

PPD officer arrested after shooting self

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
We've been covering the Pineville Police Officer shooting since Monday when the officer claimed to have been ambushed and shot off of Military Highway when exiting his vehicle. But now PPD says that the officer actually shot himself.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and American Philosophical Society partner on new project aimed at enhancing the field of linguistics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has worked diligently to reawaken their language.

Latest News

News

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Deville has a new addition to local restaurants.

Crime

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
PPD says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.

News

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein and Jojuana Phillips
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive.

News

Hurricane Laura Blood Drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive to replenish supplies needed for the communities that have been so greatly impacted by Hurricane Laura.

News

BECi continues to restore meters in the face of Beta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
BECi power restoration updates

News

8th Annual Women in Business Conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
The conference features speakers addressing a wide range of topics, including leadership, professional development and entrepreneurship.