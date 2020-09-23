Saints Wednesday injury report

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints officially did not practice Wednesday but the team sent out an estimated injury report with six names on it.

Marcus Davenport (elbow), Michael Thomas (ankle), Chase Hansen (hip) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were listed as did not practice. Malcom Brown (foot) and Terron Armstead (groin) were listed as limited.

The Saints are on a short week after their Monday night loss to the Raiders. They host the Packers Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.