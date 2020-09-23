Advertisement

Saints Wednesday injury report

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) warms up during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints officially did not practice Wednesday but the team sent out an estimated injury report with six names on it.

Marcus Davenport (elbow), Michael Thomas (ankle), Chase Hansen (hip) and Trey Hendrickson (groin) were listed as did not practice. Malcom Brown (foot) and Terron Armstead (groin) were listed as limited.

The Saints are on a short week after their Monday night loss to the Raiders. They host the Packers Sunday night.

