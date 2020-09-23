Schroder: La. Unclaimed Property Program out of money to pay claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced Wednesday, Sept. 23 his department’s Unclaimed Property Program is out of money to pay claims to residents due to “sweeps” of the state’s budget.

Schroder says a similar shortfall happened in September 2018. He said, as of Tuesday, Sept. 22, the program had a balance of $623,715.10, which is far short of what is needed to pay claims.

People and businesses may now have to wait several weeks to claim their unclaimed property, according to Schroder. Businesses traditionally remit lost money to the state in late October, which will generate enough funding to resume paying claims.

“Unclaimed Property isn’t the state’s money. It belongs to the people and businesses of Louisiana. We shouldn’t have to delay returning people’s money to them,” Schroder said. “I’m thankful the citizens of Louisiana will be able to vote Nov. 3 on whether to place Unclaimed Property into a trust fund. A trust fund will prevent future shortfalls. Unclaimed Property is the people’s money. They shouldn’t be told to come back in four weeks to claim it.”

The treasurer says more than $600 million in unclaimed property has been used to balance the state budget since 1973.

Schroder says Constitutional Amendment No. 7, which will be on the statewide ballot on the Nov. 3 election, will create the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to protect Unclaimed Property beginning July 1, 2021. Through the fund’s investment earnings, it also will create a state revenue source that doesn’t raise taxes or spend people’s Unclaimed Property, according to Schroder.

For more information on the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, click here.

