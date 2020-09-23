Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx holds round table discussion with LSU officials

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, arrives at the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Matt Houston
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, is scheduled to hold a round table discussion with LSU officials at the university’s campus in Baton Rouge at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Dr. Birx is expected to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures at LSU during the 2020 college football season, which starts Saturday, Sept. 26.

Her comments and those of LSU officials will be streamed live in the player above.

