2 former Postal Service employees indicted on federal charges

The following information has been provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of La. ) - A federal grand jury returned indictments Wednesday charging two former United States Postal Service employees, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Shinice Jordan, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count of theft of mail matter and one count of delay or destruction of mail. According to the indictment, on July 23, 2019, Jordan, who worked as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, stole a Walmart gift card from a letter which had been entrusted to her to deliver. It is further alleged that on that same date, Jordan delayed the opening of the letter which was intended to be delivered by her as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

Sedarius Howard, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count of delay or destruction of mail. The indictment alleges that on March 16, 2020, while working as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, Howard destroyed or delayed delivery of mail that was his duty as an employee to deliver.

If convicted, both Jordan and Howard face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody is prosecuting the cases.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of La. All rights reserved.