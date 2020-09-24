Advertisement

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

By Natasha Robin
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 9-year-old Ka Mauri Harrison is a 4th grader at Woodmere Elementary, and this year he’s a virtual learner so his classroom is his bedroom.

The school suspended Ka Mauri for violating a federal weapons law.

“I feel like they were picking, and totally just invading privacy. We can’t have no privacy in the house,” Nyron Harrison said.

On September 11, Ka Mauri was taking a test on the computer when his dad says Ka Mauri’s brother walked into the room and tripped over Ka Mauri’s BB gun.

“Ka Mauri picked it up and moved it out of the way, out of the walking path. When he moved it, he picked it up briefly and set it on the other side of him,” Harrison said.

According to the paperwork from his expulsion hearing, the teacher’s account of what happened matches Ka Mauri’s.

She stated, ‘He placed it on the side of his chair so that we could only see the barrel.’

“You know, she had an obligation to report this to the principal, but her obligation ended there and from there is where everything went awry,” Chelsea Cusimano said.

Harrison’s attorney, Chelsea Cusimano, attended Ka Mauri’s hearing.

“The policies in place are so robotic in nature to apply to guns on campus. They went into this school year without any policy or procedure on how to handle the privacy of someone’s own home,” Cusimano said.

The Jefferson Parish School system told us they don’t comment on individual student records, but pointed to its online policies.

The policy stated in part, ‘Illegal carrying, possession or use of a firearm or dangerous weapon within the boundaries of school property or on a school bus is a crime.’

“This is a privacy issue. Not only is this a due process issue and an intentional issue of emotional distress on a 9-year-old, it’s a second amendment ‘right to bear arms’ issue,” Cusimano said.

“I think all of this could have been thrown out the window when the teacher found out what the situation was,” Harrison said.

Nyron Harrison doesn’t believe his home should be considered an extension of school property and says his son became humiliated when the school asked his classmates to write letters about the incident.

“Embarrassed and he felt like he did something wrong,” Harrison said.

School officials suspended Ka Mauri for six days.

“He’s now been submitted for a social worker assessment. This is not a child that needs a social worker’s assessment,” Cusimano said.

The weapons violation is now a part of Ka Mauri’s permanent public school record.

“It’s going to follow him going to college, picking colleges and whatnot,” Harrison said.

“This is a pre-judgment of a 9-year old that will impact his educational career for the rest of his life,” Cusimano said.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Unemployment trust fund, long list of other items on special session agenda

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sabrina Wilson
As state legislators prepare to begin another special session on Monday, some say the state of Louisiana’s unemployment trust fund is a top concern that will be addressed during the 30-day conclave.

News

Hurricane Laura's impact on Louisiana's agriculture industry

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain breaks down Hurricane Laura's overall impact on the state's ag industry.

State

Thousands in Louisiana may have unclaimed $1,200 federal aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 160,000 Louisiana residents have yet to claim their stimulus checks and the deadline to do so is fast approaching.

News

RPSO deputy added to Family Justice Center team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One local organization is taking a major step to help people identify and cope with trauma.

Latest News

News

Down Home LA: Helping the Kisatchie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Kisatchie National Forest provides year-round recreation activities for people in Central Louisiana. But Hurricane Laura left the forest with a lot of damage. Barrett Phillips talks with a forest ranger about what's next for the Kisatchie.

News

Sen. Cassidy requesting Pres. Trump, FEMA to provide full federal funding for Hurricane Laura damages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Local officials in Cenla react to Senator Bill Cassidy's letter requesting President Trump and FEMA to provide full federal funding for Hurricane Laura damages.

News

Sen. Cassidy sends letter to POTUS, FEMA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Senator Bill Cassidy is asking President Trump and an administrator with FEMA to waive the local cost-share percentage of 25-percent associated with getting federal aid and instead cover 100 percent of the costs of damage from Hurricane Laura.

News

State Rep. Ralph Abraham reacts to Cassidy's FEMA response letter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Rep. Ralph Abraham shares his thoughts following Senator Bill Cassidy sending a letter to President Trump and FEMA.

Crime

RPSO warns of Social Security Administration scam calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
RPSO is asking the public to be aware of Social Security Administration scam calls that have been cropping up in the area.

News

Children’s Advocacy Network celebrates 25 years of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Children’s Advocacy Network is celebrating 25 years of community service to Central Louisiana.