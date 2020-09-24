APD seeking missing juvenile

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elijah Jefferson, 16, who is described as being 5′7″ and weighing approximately 140 pounds with a short afro.

He left his residence Sept. 18, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket/hoodie, dark pants and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

