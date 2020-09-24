Advertisement

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The start of the high school football season will start on October 1, which means teams around the area are setting schedules prior to week 1.

Here are the Friday scrimmage schedules for the teams in the area:

  • Airline at ASH (6:00 p.m)
  • Pineville at Tioga (7:00 p.m)
  • Buckeye at Lasalle (6:00 p.m)
  • Jonesboro-Hodge at Pickering (6:00 p.m)

