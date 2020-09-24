CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The start of the high school football season will start on October 1, which means teams around the area are setting schedules prior to week 1.

Here are the Friday scrimmage schedules for the teams in the area:

Airline at ASH (6:00 p.m)

Pineville at Tioga (7:00 p.m)

Buckeye at Lasalle (6:00 p.m)

Jonesboro-Hodge at Pickering (6:00 p.m)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.