Children’s Advocacy Network celebrates 25 years of service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Children’s Advocacy Network is celebrating 25 years of community service to Central Louisiana. The coronavirus pandemic caused their fundraising events to be changed to virtual events. That’s where you can come in to be a champion of change for a child in need.

The Children’s Advocacy Network has several branches that work to give a voice to children who are abused or neglected. To celebrate 25 years, they’ve started the #weneedyounow campaign. The Children’s Advocacy Network is asking for people to become champions.

You can volunteer, donate or participate in their silent auction which starts Thursday, Sept. 24 until Sunday, Sept. 27 at midnight.

So far, they’ve reached more than $30,000 of their foal of $100,000.

