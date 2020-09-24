Advertisement

Disney delays ‘Black Widow,’ Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

By Jake Coyle
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Walt Disney Co. has further postponed its next mega-movies from Marvel, including “Black Widow,” while also postponing Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” a full year in the company’s latest recalibration due to the pandemic.

Ten of Disney’s top films shuffled release dates, uprooting several of the company’s major fall releases.

The Scarlett Johansson Marvel movie “Black Widow,” last set for Nov. 6, heads to May 7 of next year.

Instead of opening next month, Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” moves to Dec. 18.

“West Side Story,” will now debut in December 2021.

Disney didn’t entirely abandon the season. The Pixar release “Soul” remains on the calendar for late November.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla officials met with Suddenlink to express concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Suddenlink representatives met with city officials from central Louisiana to discuss questions and concerns that residents have had.

News

State Rep. Lance Harris talks special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Rep. Lance Harris shares his thoughts on the upcoming special session.

News

Cenla officials have meeting with Suddenlink

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Representative Mike Johnson gathered city officials from Central Louisiana to hear from and ask questions to Suddenlink representatives.

News

State Sen. Jay Luneau talks upcoming special session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State Sen. Jay Luneau talks about what he expects from the upcoming special session.

Latest News

News

PPD officer arrested after shooting self

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We've been covering the Pineville Police Officer shooting since Monday when the officer claimed to have been ambushed and shot off of Military Highway when exiting his vehicle. But now PPD says that the officer actually shot himself.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Deville has a new addition to local restaurants.

News

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and American Philosophical Society partner on new project aimed at enhancing the field of linguistics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has worked diligently to reawaken their language.

News

Nogal Mexican Grill opens in Deville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Deville has a new addition to local restaurants.

Crime

Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
PPD says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.