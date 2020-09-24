Advertisement

Family Justice Center offering trauma counseling

The Family Justice Center now provides trauma counseling for its clients.
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Family Justice Center is taking several steps to better serve domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.

The center is now offering trauma support groups to their members on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

The Family Justice Center provides mental and legal counseling for survivors. They say trauma is something many people are experiencing.

“Trauma manifests many different ways in people," Mental Health Professional, Wendi Powell said. “It manifests in our clients as anxiety, depression and panic attacks.”

The center has also entered into a partnership with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. A detective is now stationed at the center to help survivors. Powell said having a law enforcement presence in their building gives survivors a sense of safety and security when people escape dangerous situations.

“The detective can aid that client and give them reassurance that their case is being followed up on and being worked on,” she said.

If you’d like to be a client, you call 318-448-0884 to schedule an appointment.

Don’t suffer alone. The number to the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

