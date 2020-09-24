Advertisement

Final collection of hurricane Laura debris next week

Tree debris from Hurricane Laura is fed into a machine that grinds the vegetative waste into mulch. That mulch will be used in a variety of ways, including being used as fuel, used for landscaping city properties, and some will be made available to residents.
Tree debris from Hurricane Laura is fed into a machine that grinds the vegetative waste into mulch. That mulch will be used in a variety of ways, including being used as fuel, used for landscaping city properties, and some will be made available to residents.(City of Alexandria)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Debris collection crews will be making their final pass through the City of Alexandria next week to collect tree waste and other debris from Hurricane Laura.

When collection efforts began, the schedule called for crews to make three passes to collect debris. The first two passes have been completed and the final pass is about to begin.

“We have collected more than 210,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris already, and we expect to come in at about 230,000 total,” said Urban Forester Darren Green. “We’re asking residents to go ahead and put out their remaining debris this weekend and we will be making our final pass next week. Residents need to continue to separate tree waste from other debris, such as shingles, damaged fencing and other construction debris, but everything should be brought to the curb for final collection. Our goal is to have all Laura debris collected by the end of next week.”

Contract crews with CrowderGulf, a disaster services debris contracting firm based in Mobile, Alabama, have been assisting city crews all month in collecting the tree debris from Hurricane Laura. The tree waste collected from the storm is being ground into mulch. That mulch will be used in a variety of ways, including being used as fuel, used for landscaping city properties, and some will be made available to residents.

Copyright 2020 The City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

