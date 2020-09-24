Orgeron points out concerns as LSU heads into season-opener against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are finally kicking off their 2020 season against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium and they sit as a 16.5-point favorite to beat the Bulldogs for the 19th time in 21 meetings.

During his teleconference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he’s noticed some sloppiness during the college football games that have been played so far this season but he added the competition in those contests has been fierce.

With Tiger Stadium hardly being at its usual roar with just 25,000 fans, Orgeron and the Tigers don’t want to get caught flat-footed against Mike Leach in his Bulldogs' debut.

“I worry about the emotions about the football team with not many people in the stadium, especially when we play at home,” said Orgeron. “And when we play away, we have to use it to our advantage. I think we have to create our own energy. I think that’s the biggest thing. Create our own energy. First game, you worry about ball security, worry about tackling, worry about substitutions, getting everything right. Those concerns are there, whether there’s a crowd there or not.”

