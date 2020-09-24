Remembering Pauline Ackel, co-workers honor long-time CRNA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four people died when a plane bound for Natchitoches crashed Sunday in Leon County, Texas.

There were two couples on board, including Philip and Pauline Ackel of Natchitoches.

Pauline has worked at Rapides Regional Medical Center for almost 30 years. News Channel 5 spoke with some of her co-workers to see what legacy she leaves behind.

“She was just a ray of sunshine in the morning and you’ve never really see Pauline mad. Every morning she’d make you smile," said CRNA Jeff Thomas.

Thomas tells KALB, Pauline was the longest CRNA at Rapides.

“She would always tell me during the morning time, she’d say J.T. you going to do anything today? And I’d always say no Ms. Pauline, I’m not going to do nothing today.”

Ackel can only be described by anyone who knew her as larger than life.

“Momma P is what we called her. Lovie. And she was just our, kind of like our leader. Always vibrant, upbeat, very friendly, made everybody feel welcome, everybody feel special, called you by your name, just a perfect person," said RN Monica Marcase.

Rapides RN Chance Parker worked with Ackel Thursday morning just like he’s done for the past two years.

“I saw her Thursday before she left around 2 p.m. we finished a case and gave her a hug, told her to be safe and told her I’d see her again on Monday,” he said.

Monday rolled around and no Ackel. When Ackel’s co-workers heard the news, disbelief and shock were felt throughout the hospital.

“I got up throughout the night about three times just checking to see if it was real you know cause it was something so sudden, you just don’t believe it’s real," said Thomas. “She’s got her clipboard and her stuff that her tools that she would use for the case and you just feel lost kind of inadequate because Pauline, she was the best CRNA we had so you know, you can’t replace her.”

A reality that Pauline is gone but will never be forgotten.

“Her signature phrase was okay great, okay great. The whole hospital will remember okay great," said Marcase.

There’s no question, Ackel will be missed dearly by anyone that was lucky enough to know her.

“She just exuded grace, confidence, compassion. Her patients loved her. She’d go by and talk to them. She was just one of a kind and we’re going to miss her," said Thomas.

Funeral services for Philip and Pauline were held Thursday afternoon.

Thomas tells KALB he plans to purchase a plaque and place it outside of Ackel’s room at the hospital. The plaque will read, “Ms. Pauline’s room. Okay great.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.