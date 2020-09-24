RPSO warns of Social Security Administration scam calls

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of Social Security Administration scam calls that have been cropping up in the area.

RPSO says the scammer tells a potential victim that there is “fraudulent activity on the Social Security Card and an arrest warrant may be issued for them.” Right now there is a high concentration of these calls being placed in the area, especially to our elderly population.

“Fortunately, to our knowledge, none of the callers have been a victim of the scam,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We want to remind our citizens to stay vigilant and if they receive a phone call like this, just hang up, don’t call them back and block their number either on the phone or through the DO NOT CALL service of the Federal Trade Commission.”

Please remember the following:

Never give ANY personal information over the phone. Banks, credit cards and the government have your information. If they ask for verification, hang up.

The SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION will never contact you by phone-they will always send you a letter.

The SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION already has your information if you have EVER filed a tax return.

There is no fraudulent activity on a SOCIAL SECURITY CARD – it is not like it is a credit card.

Scammers try to use fear of losing benefits as a tool to get your information

You may register for the DO NOT CALL list by registering with the Federal Trade Commission website at https://www.donotcall.gov/.

If you have been a victim of a scam, please call your local law enforcement agency.

