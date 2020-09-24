Saints to allow family members of team into Superdome for Packers game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will allow 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

The team said this is a “strict test” on health and safety protocols that the Saints have been working on with Mercedes-Benz Superdome managers, and state and local health officials.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell are aware and have approved this safety test, the team said. The state has given the okay for the Superdome to reopen to fans, but the City of New Orleans has not.

Protocols include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing, and other health and safety enhancements. Facemasks will be required for all those attending.

“This is open only to immediate family, allowing us to test our procedures while allowing us to have a firm handle on who is attending for the purposes of safety and tracing,” Saints leaders said.

All of those attending will be seated in the West Plaza sideline. We will have minimal concessions available; however, no alcohol will be sold.

The team said the goal is to use the test to allow more fans into the Superdome as soon as possible.

