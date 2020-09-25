Advertisement

APD seeking missing juvenile

Anthony Smothers
Anthony Smothers(APD)
By APD
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Smothers, 17, who is described as being 6′0″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds with dreadlocks with blonde tips. He was last seen at his residence on Sept. 23.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

