Boyce Police seeking man wanted for drug paraphernalia, weapons charges

The following information has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (Boyce Police Department) - Boyce Police are seeking assistance in locating Xzaveron Giovonte Francis, 22, of Hwy 1 North Boyce.

Francis is wanted for possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, flight from an officer and drug paraphernalia. He is also on state probation for weapons charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Boyce Police say while speaking with two individuals in a car on Donegal Street, they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and discovered a loaded Glock 22 inside. While handcuffing one of the individuals, Francis fled from officers.

If you have any information concerning Francis and his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

