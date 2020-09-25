Advertisement

Celestine Creative Group hosts ‘A Seat At The Table’

Networking mixer and panel discussion
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Celestine Creative Group hosted a panel discussion on organizing for change and building coalitions for a greater impact. The group is a cultural-focused marketing agency that works with non-profits, political campaigns, and small businesses. According to the CCG Principal Stanley Celestine, the group is a social impact agency and was created after he worked in non-profit groups.

Celestine saw a need to reinvent the wheel of how non-profits, campaigns, and small businesses market to the communities they serve. Celestine explained his personal non-profit and small business success is why he founded CCG to help others.

“The goal is to bring diverse individuals who are community-minded around important topics that are relevant to Central Louisiana, and also to the landscape that we are experiencing across the country,” Celestine said. “We have several panelists that have done great work not only in the non-profit sector but also as policymakers. And we think that this panel will provide our attendees with the resources and just new ways of doing business to have a greater impact in their work.”

The panelists included Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Chad Kristian, and Tramelle Howard. The panel focused on what are the effective models of partnerships in coalitions that they’ve worked in or witnessed, what are the challenges in building partnerships with small to large organizations like universities, or faith-based communities, etc. The panel also discussed what is the core of what it means to work together. They wanted to stress that these topics are often a big task for one person to tackle.

“It’s very important, one of the things we like to focus on is making sure that these leaders are marketing themselves and communicating effectively to marginalized individuals within their community," Celestine said. CCG works so their partners don’t market themselves for a PR stunt, but rather how to effectively communicate in ways that resonate with people they want to reach.

A Louisiana native, businesswoman, and Re-Entry Solutions founder, Christophe is running for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat. Kristian is an African-American artist, curator, and producer based in Louisiana. Panelist Tramelle Howard is the youngest school board member in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The mixer is the first of a series in ‘A Seat at the Table’. Celestine is an Avoyelles Parish School Board member, and the youngest school board member in Louisiana.

