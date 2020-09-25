Advertisement

Down Home LA: Helping the Kisatchie

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE KINCAID, La. (KALB) - Lake Kincaid received an extensive amount of damage from Hurricane Laura.

Jonny Fryar, District Ranger for the Calcasieu District of the Kisatchie National Forest, says the Kincaid recreation area received damage from the electrical lines to the water lines. He says the area is going to be closed for several months. That is why on October 10, the Forest Service will be holding a cleanup day. They will be serving burgers and hold a cookout afterward. All they ask is you bring rakes, gloves, and water. They will have heavier equipment like chainsaws and other heavy items.

Fryar says Kincaid beach will be closed for the rest of the year, but the regular hunting season will be as scheduled.

“Well, thankfully we didn’t get a whole lot of structural damage to our bathrooms that are down here. Although, the water lines going to them had been pulled up from the roots when the trees fell over and pulled up a lot of the lines and broke them. But, the structures themselves are in pretty good shape in the rest of the forest. The regular hunting season is going to be open as it is scheduled. In getting roads open into different places to pick up on, we’re doing that now. So we should be completely back to normal next year, next spring...next summer we’re hopefully back to normal with everything.”

Fryar says Kincaid Lake’s water level will also be lowered for the first time in 20 years to help clear and dry out weeds near the shoreline.

“We are working with the Rapides Parish Police Jury to lower the water levels on Kincaid Lake. A lot of people recreate out here like swimming and fishing and they have been commenting on the aquatic weed problem. A police jury member talked to me about our agreement and our support, and that worked with Wildlife and Fisheries. So all three bodies agree to lower the lake. I think it’s going to be about eight feet over a few months, and we’ll try to get the aquatic weed under control”

