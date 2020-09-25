Advertisement

EPSO: Driver cited for careless driving, no insurance and passenger arrested for meth

Thomas Thrasher and Kimberly Taylor
Thomas Thrasher and Kimberly Taylor(EPSO)
By EPSO
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, released the following:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (EPSO) - A driver was cited and a passenger arrested on September 19 after an Evangeline Parish deputy stopped a vehicle speeding on Highway 10 (Oakhill Road).

The vehicle was identified as a black Sports Utility Vehicle being driven by Thomas Brock Thrasher. His passenger was identified as Kimberly Faye Taylor.

During the stop, the deputy learned the driver was driving without a driver’s license and the vehicle was not insured. After further investigation, with consent to search, the deputy located a crystal-like rock substance in the vehicle, believed to be Methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe containing the crystal-like rock substance as residue. The deputy had the vehicle impounded for no insurance.

Thrasher was charged on a citation for careless operations, driving under suspension and no insurance. Taylor was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for possession of schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000 by 13th Judicial District Judge Gary Ortego.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory reminds the public that it is an offense to operate a motor vehicle on State Highways or Parish Roads without a driver’s license and no insurance.

As always, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is constantly seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 EPSO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Boyce Police seeking man wanted for drug paraphernalia, weapons charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Boyce Police
Boyce Police are seeking Xzaveron Francis

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler shows us the upcoming weekend forecast!

News

Down Home LA: Helping the Kisatchie

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Barrett Phillips
Lake Kincaid received an extensive amount of damage from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Natchitoches informs utility customers of scheduled site maintenance for online bill pay

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
Natchitoches would like to notify the public starting Friday, September 25 at 12 p.m. thru Sunday, September 27 the city will be conducting scheduled maintenance to the online bill pay site for utility customers.

News

Celestine Creative Group hosts ‘A Seat At The Table’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Celestine Creative Group hosted a panel discussion on organizing for change and building coalitions for a greater impact.

News

Many LSU fans shut out by 25% capacity limit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
LSU fans are ready for the Tigers to hit the field Saturday, Sept. 26.

News

Suddenlink’s CEO visits with Louisiana elected officials

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Suddenlink’s CEO finally made his way to Louisiana from New York, and spoke with elected officials about the company's performance.

News

Efforts to keep Louisiana graduates in the state

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
In Louisiana, it's known as the "brain drain," a way to describe the many people who graduate college in Louisiana, only to end up launching careers in other states like Texas. A new partnership rising out of the Baton Rouge area is hoping to put a stop in that drain.

News

Suddenlink CEO meets with Louisiana lawmakers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
To address service complaints, Suddenlink’s CEO made a visit to Lake Charles where less than 20 percent have had services restored.