EPSO: Driver cited for careless driving, no insurance and passenger arrested for meth

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, released the following:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (EPSO) - A driver was cited and a passenger arrested on September 19 after an Evangeline Parish deputy stopped a vehicle speeding on Highway 10 (Oakhill Road).

The vehicle was identified as a black Sports Utility Vehicle being driven by Thomas Brock Thrasher. His passenger was identified as Kimberly Faye Taylor.

During the stop, the deputy learned the driver was driving without a driver’s license and the vehicle was not insured. After further investigation, with consent to search, the deputy located a crystal-like rock substance in the vehicle, believed to be Methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe containing the crystal-like rock substance as residue. The deputy had the vehicle impounded for no insurance.

Thrasher was charged on a citation for careless operations, driving under suspension and no insurance. Taylor was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for possession of schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000 by 13th Judicial District Judge Gary Ortego.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory reminds the public that it is an offense to operate a motor vehicle on State Highways or Parish Roads without a driver’s license and no insurance.

