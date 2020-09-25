Former RPSO jail employee accused of bringing in contraband

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / RPSO) - A former employee at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 has been accused of bringing contraband into the facility.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that David Carlos Bosnick, 30, of Pineville, was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 for the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, abuse of office, five counts malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, racketeering, and possession with intent to distribute CDS III. Bosnick was fired after his arrest.

Also arrested were two inmates at Detention Center 3: Eric Dewayne Addison, 34, and Robert Earl Pipkins, 37. Addison was arrested for the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, criminal conspiracy, racketeering, and possession with intent to distribute CDS III. Pipkins was arrested for the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and racketeering.

“We are held to a high standard and earning and keeping the public’s trust is most important,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “This type of activity will not be tolerated and when we find out about it, we will deal with it swiftly and justly. Our deputies work hard every day to protect and serve the public, and I appreciate their dedication to their duty and the citizens of Rapides Parish.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

