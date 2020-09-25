Giant robot comes to life in Japan

(CNN) - A giant robot based on a character from a classic anime series showed off its moves during a test in Japan.

The massive humanoid resembles a robot from “Mobile Suit Gundam” - a popular tv series from the late 70s.

The robot can be seen walking, kneeling, and gesticulating in a video posted on Twitter. It stands at nearly 60 feet high and weighs 24 tons.

More than 200 pieces made from a mixture of steel and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic were used to build the robot, according to the company that created it.

The project had been in the works since 2014.

The robot was supposed to be featured at the Gundam Factory Yokohama in October 2020. However, the attraction was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

