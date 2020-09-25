Happiest states in the U.S.

(CBS News) - Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on factors including state depression and divorce rates. They also looked at the states' positive COVID-19 testing rate.

Hawaii ranked high for “emotional & physical well-being” and “community & environment.” Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top ten “happiest” states in the country:

1. Hawaii

2. Utah

3. Minnesota

4. New Jersey

5. Maryland

6. California

7. North Dakota

8. Iowa

9. Idaho

10. Connecticut

According to the study, West Virginia is the unhappiest state in the U.S. West Virginia was the lowest-ranked on “emotional & physical well-being.” Here’s a look at the rest of the bottom 10:

50. West Virginia

49. Arkansas

48. Oklahoma

47. Louisiana

46. Kentucky

45. Tennessee

44. Mississippi

43. Alabama

42. Alaska

41. Oregon

For WalletHub’s full study, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.