Happiest states in the U.S.

Louisiana makes the top five...least happy
By CBS News
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS News) - Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on factors including state depression and divorce rates. They also looked at the states' positive COVID-19 testing rate.

Hawaii ranked high for “emotional & physical well-being” and “community & environment.” Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top ten “happiest” states in the country:

  • 1. Hawaii
  • 2. Utah
  • 3. Minnesota
  • 4. New Jersey
  • 5. Maryland
  • 6. California
  • 7. North Dakota
  • 8. Iowa
  • 9. Idaho
  • 10. Connecticut

According to the study, West Virginia is the unhappiest state in the U.S. West Virginia was the lowest-ranked on “emotional & physical well-being.” Here’s a look at the rest of the bottom 10:

  • 50. West Virginia
  • 49. Arkansas
  • 48. Oklahoma
  • 47. Louisiana
  • 46. Kentucky
  • 45. Tennessee
  • 44. Mississippi
  • 43. Alabama
  • 42. Alaska
  • 41. Oregon

For WalletHub’s full study, click here.

