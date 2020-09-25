Advertisement

Holly Hunter suits up as US prosecutor in ‘The Comey Rule’

This image provided by Showtime shows Holly Hunter as Sally Yates in a scene from "The Comey Rule." Hunter plays former federal prosecutor Sally Yates in Showtime’s two-part drama, debuting Sunday and Monday, Sept. 27 and 28.
This image provided by Showtime shows Holly Hunter as Sally Yates in a scene from "The Comey Rule." Hunter plays former federal prosecutor Sally Yates in Showtime’s two-part drama, debuting Sunday and Monday, Sept. 27 and 28.(Ben Mark Holzberg | AP)
By Associated Press and LYNN ELBER
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Oscar-winning actor Holly Hunter has been entrusted with playing an array of real-world women, from tennis great Billie Jean King to a cheerleading mom gone astray.

In “The Comey Rule,” Hunter plays deputy U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, whose decadeslong career imploded along with that of FBI director James Comey and others serving in the Trump administration.

Comey is played by Jeff Daniels, with Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump.

The project’s main draw for Hunter was playing Yates, who she says brought “ethical energy and intellect” to her Justice Department work.

“The Comey Rule” airs 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and Monday on Showtime.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

Giant robot comes to life in Japan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A giant robot based on a character from a classic anime series showed off its moves during a test in Japan.

News

Hurricane Laura's impact on Louisiana's agriculture industry

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain breaks down Hurricane Laura's overall impact on the state's ag industry.

News

RPSO deputy added to Family Justice Center team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One local organization is taking a major step to help people identify and cope with trauma.

News

Down Home LA: Helping the Kisatchie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Kisatchie National Forest provides year-round recreation activities for people in Central Louisiana. But Hurricane Laura left the forest with a lot of damage. Barrett Phillips talks with a forest ranger about what's next for the Kisatchie.

Latest News

News

Sen. Cassidy requesting Pres. Trump, FEMA to provide full federal funding for Hurricane Laura damages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Local officials in Cenla react to Senator Bill Cassidy's letter requesting President Trump and FEMA to provide full federal funding for Hurricane Laura damages.

News

Sen. Cassidy sends letter to POTUS, FEMA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Senator Bill Cassidy is asking President Trump and an administrator with FEMA to waive the local cost-share percentage of 25-percent associated with getting federal aid and instead cover 100 percent of the costs of damage from Hurricane Laura.

News

State Rep. Ralph Abraham reacts to Cassidy's FEMA response letter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Rep. Ralph Abraham shares his thoughts following Senator Bill Cassidy sending a letter to President Trump and FEMA.

Crime

RPSO warns of Social Security Administration scam calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
RPSO is asking the public to be aware of Social Security Administration scam calls that have been cropping up in the area.

News

Children’s Advocacy Network celebrates 25 years of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Children’s Advocacy Network is celebrating 25 years of community service to Central Louisiana.

News

Children’s Advocacy Network celebrates 25 years of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Children’s Advocacy Network is celebrating 25 years of community service to Central Louisiana.