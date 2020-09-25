LSU Announces GameDay Parking Changes, Updated Map

The following information was provided to WAFB by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Athletics announced changes to game day parking for football fans including lot closures and permit requirements. LSU Athletics encourages all fans to download the LSU Sports Mobile app for convenient access to digital tickets and parking permits.

For the 2020 football season, all parking lots will require a parking permit, including free lots.

LSU fans received parking permits on Wednesday, Sept. 23, via email, while some fans will receive a printed permit in the mail. Students who are awarded tickets will be contacted separately on how to obtain parking.

Season ticket holders who do not have parking permits will be assigned a pass in a designated free lot via email. Fans will also be given the opportunity to exchange their pass for a paid lot if they choose to do so by logging into their account at LSUsports.net/myaccount and clicking the “manage my account” where fans can use the exchange feature.

All emailed parking passes must be downloaded and displayed at parking lot entrances. Lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating for the 2020 football season is not permitted. For more information on changes to game day due to COVID-19 protocols, please visit LSUSports.net/gameplan.

Due to changes in capacity for the 2020 season, LSU Athletics will close multiple lots around campus. Fans are encouraged to review the updated parking map at www.LSUsports.net/parkingmap. Closed lots will be barricaded and monitored as public parking will not be permitted in those lots. Fans without tickets and a parking permit are encouraged to enjoy the game on television (CBS) or radio.

Motor home and RV parking will be accommodated in lot 412 for fans with a ticket and parking permit. As tailgating is not permitted on campus, social gatherings and RV hopping will not be permitted. Overnight parking will open at 6 pm on Fridays for motor homes and RVs only in lot 412.

