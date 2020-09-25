Advertisement

LSU Announces GameDay Parking Changes, Updated Map

LSU Athletics announced changes to game day parking for football fans including lot closures and permit requirements.
LSU Athletics announced changes to game day parking for football fans including lot closures and permit requirements.(LSU ATHLETICS)
By Michael Bonnette
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided to WAFB by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Athletics announced changes to game day parking for football fans including lot closures and permit requirements. LSU Athletics encourages all fans to download the LSU Sports Mobile app for convenient access to digital tickets and parking permits.

For the 2020 football season, all parking lots will require a parking permit, including free lots.

LSU fans received parking permits on Wednesday, Sept. 23, via email, while some fans will receive a printed permit in the mail. Students who are awarded tickets will be contacted separately on how to obtain parking.

Season ticket holders who do not have parking permits will be assigned a pass in a designated free lot via email.  Fans will also be given the opportunity to exchange their pass for a paid lot if they choose to do so by logging into their account at LSUsports.net/myaccount and clicking the “manage my account” where fans can use the exchange feature.

All emailed parking passes must be downloaded and displayed at parking lot entrances. Lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating for the 2020 football season is not permitted. For more information on changes to game day due to COVID-19 protocols, please visit LSUSports.net/gameplan.

Due to changes in capacity for the 2020 season, LSU Athletics will close multiple lots around campus. Fans are encouraged to review the updated parking map at www.LSUsports.net/parkingmap. Closed lots will be barricaded and monitored as public parking will not be permitted in those lots. Fans without tickets and a parking permit are encouraged to enjoy the game on television (CBS) or radio.

Motor home and RV parking will be accommodated in lot 412 for fans with a ticket and parking permit. As tailgating is not permitted on campus, social gatherings and RV hopping will not be permitted. Overnight parking will open at 6 pm on Fridays for motor homes and RVs only in lot 412.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSU Athletics. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Jojuana Phillips was live outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse where a candlelight vigil was being held for the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims.

News

Power restoration update from Beauregard Electric

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Danielle Tilley with Beauregard Electric shares the latest power restoration updates.

News

Former RPSO jail employee accused of bringing in contraband

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former employee at Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 has been accused of bring contraband into the facility.

News

Dr. Holcombe talks latest cases, flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. David Holcombe discusses the latest COVID-19 case developments and the continued importance of the flu shot.

Latest News

State

Tiger Stadium goes cashless, here’s how you can too

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Kitch
Don’t forget your mask if you’re stepping into Tiger Stadium this weekend, but there is one thing you can leave at home, cash.

Sports

New LHSAA guidelines football coaches, players should follow on the sidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
High school football coaches and players are having to adjust to new LHSAA guidelines.

News

Non-profit looking for community support, continued services following hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
It’s been a month since Hurricane Laura and some non-profits in Louisiana are struggling to provide necessary services.

News

Non-profit recovering after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's been a month since Hurricane Laura and some non-profits in Louisiana are struggling.

News

FEMA temporary housing options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Craig Browning with FEMA to discuss new temporary housing options available.

News

New high school football sideline regulations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The high school football game won’t look that different on the field, but it’s on the sidelines that coaches and players will have to adjust the most.