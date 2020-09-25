Advertisement

LSU tickets hard to come by this year with stadium capacity limited

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are ready for the Tigers to hit the field Saturday, Sept. 26.

For those who want to go to the game though, tickets are scarce. If you have seen an ad for tickets, how do you know they’re legitimate?

LSU officials say the safest way to buy resale tickets is through StubHub. The school works with the company to protect those ticket sales.

“I didn’t really think that we would go to any games this semester,” said Tiger fan, Jessica Molony.

Molony’s son, Peyton, is making his debut in The Golden Band from Tigerland, and she knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see him play.

“I am really excited. This is a big deal. You know, our son made Tiger Band, he worked really hard to get into Tiger Band, so it’s very exciting,” said Molony.

Molony says she got three tickets for Saturday’s opener versus Mississippi State. Right now, Game Day tickets are running between $50 to upwards of $200.

“We are at 25 percent capacity and only our season ticket holders and students receive tickets to the game this year, so the number of tickets that are out there on the secondary market are obviously a lot fewer than we’ve seen in the past,” said Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director at LSU.

LSU warns fans trying to go through secondary markets that some tickets may be pricey, or even fake.

“StubHub is the official ticket marketplace of LSU Athletics and the reason why that’s important is that’s actually the only place from a secondary market standpoint that you can guarantee the authenticity of a ticket. It’s possible that it could be counterfeit. It probably isn’t, but if it is counterfeit, there’s just not that much we are going to be able to do about it,” adds Munson.

However, some fans like Jessica have even found luck on Facebook pages and groups of other season ticket holders who are selling their tickets.

“Social media is a great place to be looking for that kind of thing, you know. I don’t know, I really just lucked out,” said Molony.

If fans want to transfer tickets to other fans, the best way to do it is through the app or online.

