Natchitoches informs utility customers of scheduled site maintenance for online bill pay

(KALB)
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was provided to us courtesy of the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public starting Friday, September 25 at 12 p.m. thru Sunday, September 27 the city will be conducting scheduled maintenance to the online bill pay site (Click2Gov) for utility customers.

During this time, online bill pay will not be available and utility customers are encouraged to make utility payments by utilizing the drive-thru at the Utility Service Center located at 806 Second Street or by calling (318) 357-3830 until the end of the business day on Friday, September 25.

Customers can expect the online bill pay site to be operational on Monday, September 28 and make payments accordingly.

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318) 357-3830.

