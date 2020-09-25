New LHSAA guidelines football coaches, players should follow on the sidelines

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football game won’t look that different on the field, but on the sidelines, coaches and players will have to adjust.

The coaching boxes will be extended from the 30-yard lines to the 15-yard lines to allow for more social distancing.

Eddie Bonine, the Executive Director for the LHSAA, said, “Got to understand that we are still in Phase 3 so we are still in static groups of 50. You can have up to 50 people in one particular area. We won’t divide that up. We trust our coaches and our medical personnel on the sidelines on how that’s going to work.”

Bolton High School’s head coach, Mark Teague, said that they will rely more on their position coaches to talk to their specific players so they won’t be in large groups.

“We will have a coach that maintains his distance from them and we’ll organize them in such a way that they’re six feet apart and maybe the coach is going to have to talk in a small group as opposed to speaking to 14 kids at one time,” said coach Teague.

Each coach and player will be required to wear a face-covering on the sideline. Bonine said there won’t be repercussions for those not wearing masks. He is just asking coaches and players to be smart.

Bonine said, “Just use common sense. We’re not going to be looking to throw flags or penalize people that aren’t doing it.”

Coaches will also have to adjust the way they call their plays from the sideline.

Coach Teague said, “What we’re going to do is be using the kids to see the signals. They look down at their wrist band and then handle the play. It prevents coaches from pulling their masks down and then pulling it back up.”

Another added regulation is that each player will have their own water bottles this year to prevent a large gathering around the water coolers.

