Advertisement

New LHSAA guidelines football coaches, players should follow on the sidelines

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football game won’t look that different on the field, but on the sidelines, coaches and players will have to adjust.

The coaching boxes will be extended from the 30-yard lines to the 15-yard lines to allow for more social distancing.

Eddie Bonine, the Executive Director for the LHSAA, said, “Got to understand that we are still in Phase 3 so we are still in static groups of 50. You can have up to 50 people in one particular area. We won’t divide that up. We trust our coaches and our medical personnel on the sidelines on how that’s going to work.”

Bolton High School’s head coach, Mark Teague, said that they will rely more on their position coaches to talk to their specific players so they won’t be in large groups.

“We will have a coach that maintains his distance from them and we’ll organize them in such a way that they’re six feet apart and maybe the coach is going to have to talk in a small group as opposed to speaking to 14 kids at one time,” said coach Teague.

Each coach and player will be required to wear a face-covering on the sideline. Bonine said there won’t be repercussions for those not wearing masks. He is just asking coaches and players to be smart.

Bonine said, “Just use common sense. We’re not going to be looking to throw flags or penalize people that aren’t doing it.”

Coaches will also have to adjust the way they call their plays from the sideline.

Coach Teague said, “What we’re going to do is be using the kids to see the signals. They look down at their wrist band and then handle the play. It prevents coaches from pulling their masks down and then pulling it back up.”

Another added regulation is that each player will have their own water bottles this year to prevent a large gathering around the water coolers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

What fans need to know before LSU season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s the game-day fans have been waiting on! LSU will be hosting Mississippi State University Saturday, September 26.

Sports

SEC announces start dates for men’s and women’s basketball

Updated: 2 hours ago
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced start dates for men’s and women’s college basketball.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NSU student-athletes donate supplies to assist Lake Charles

Updated: 21 hours ago
As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.

Latest News

Sports

Oregeron: We’re worried about getting everything right with our without fans”

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The start of the high school football season will start on October 1, which means teams around the area are setting schedules prior to week 1.

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Orgeron points out concerns as LSU heads into season-opener against Mississippi State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
The LSU Tigers are finally kicking off their 2020 season against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium and they sit as a 16.5-point favorite to beat the Bulldogs for the 19th time in 21 meetings.

Sports

Saints to allow family members of team into Superdome for Packers game

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
The New Orleans Saints will allow 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

Sports

Saints Wednesday injury report

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Saints officially did not practice Wednesday but the team sent out an estimated injury report with six names on it.