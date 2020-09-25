Advertisement

Non-profit looking for community support, continued services following hurricane

To donate to the Hurricane Laura Relief Fund, call 318-445-4470
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s been a month since Hurricane Laura and some non-profits in Louisiana are struggling to provide necessary services.

Evergreen Life Services in Central Louisiana is still recovering and needs your help. The non-profit provides 24/7 care for the intellectually and developmentally disabled. During the hurricane, 19 large trees fell on their community homes. As a result, roofs were damaged and many individuals the non-profit serves had to be moved around.

Director of Donor Relations for Evergreen Life Services, Mitzi LaSalle says the non-profit has continued to provide services, but the recovery process will take some time and any help the community can provide will go to good use.

“Evergreen not only provides services here in Central Louisiana but we also provide services in West Calcasieu Parish, which is the Sulfur area and then Southwest Louisiana, which is the Lake Charles area. We had 19 homes there, some of which were completely destroyed. Thank goodness the direct care staff and the team here at Evergreen evacuated everyone ahead of time. But we’ve got 164 people that still today are not back home. Some of them can’t go back home because the places are inhabitable.”

Director of Donor Relations for Evergreen Life Services, Mitzi LaSalle

It costs the non-profit about $7,000 a day to provide the needed services for their individuals who have been displaced and are in alternative living situations. For those that have lost everything, it’s going to cost anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 to get them back on their feet.

To donate to the Hurricane Laura Relief Fund, you can go here or call 318-445-4470.

