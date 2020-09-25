Advertisement

NSU student-athletes donate supplies to assist Lake Charles

As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.
As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.(Kaitlyn McCanna/ NSU Athletics)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU)– As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.

NSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) made the determination to assist the campus-wide “Demons Supporting SWLA – The Cowboy Collection” effort to provide relief and supplies to Lake Charles and McNeese State University, both of which suffered extensive damage when Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 27.

“Whenever we heard McNeese was severely affected, we knew we had to help,” said softball pitcher and SAAC President Bronte Rhoden.

Thanks to cooperation across the department, the group was able to blow past its initial goal of 500 items – one for each NSU student-athletes and athletic department staff member.

The group gathered the donations together and joined various groups around campus in dropping them off before daylight Thursday at the NSU Student Services Building.

The department-wide drive continued the trend of the NSU Athletic Department assisting with Laura recovery on different fronts. This past week, former Demon offensive lineman Marcus Spears partnered with the NSU football team and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to host a food giveaway on campus.

Additionally, members of the NSU baseball coaching staff traveled to Lake Charles this past week to assist with cleanup efforts.

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and do some good things for some people who are really in need,” said junior men’s basketball forward Dalin Williams, who also serves as the SAAC Community Outreach Chair.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Oregeron: We’re worried about getting everything right with our without fans”

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The start of the high school football season will start on October 1, which means teams around the area are setting schedules prior to week 1.

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Orgeron points out concerns as LSU heads into season-opener against Mississippi State

Updated: 8 hours ago
The LSU Tigers are finally kicking off their 2020 season against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium and they sit as a 16.5-point favorite to beat the Bulldogs for the 19th time in 21 meetings.

Sports

Saints to allow family members of team into Superdome for Packers game

Updated: 8 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints will allow 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

Sports

Saints Wednesday injury report

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Saints officially did not practice Wednesday but the team sent out an estimated injury report with six names on it.

Sports

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

Sports

Orgeron: "We’re worried about getting everything right with our without fans”

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Football season on LSU’s campus, which starts less than a month before Halloween, will feel like a horror movie to fans in 2020.

Sports

Davis: “A way to get rid of that sour taste, is to get a victory”

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Saints' Week Two loss to the Raiders proved that Drew Brees isn’t the only one to blame. Their defense racked up a total of 16 penalties for 248 yards in just two weeks. Drew Brees and Demario Davis spoke to the media about cleaning up their mistakes for Green Bay.