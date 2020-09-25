NSU student-athletes donate supplies to assist Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU)– As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.

NSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) made the determination to assist the campus-wide “Demons Supporting SWLA – The Cowboy Collection” effort to provide relief and supplies to Lake Charles and McNeese State University, both of which suffered extensive damage when Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 27.

“Whenever we heard McNeese was severely affected, we knew we had to help,” said softball pitcher and SAAC President Bronte Rhoden.

Thanks to cooperation across the department, the group was able to blow past its initial goal of 500 items – one for each NSU student-athletes and athletic department staff member.

The group gathered the donations together and joined various groups around campus in dropping them off before daylight Thursday at the NSU Student Services Building.

The department-wide drive continued the trend of the NSU Athletic Department assisting with Laura recovery on different fronts. This past week, former Demon offensive lineman Marcus Spears partnered with the NSU football team and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to host a food giveaway on campus.

Additionally, members of the NSU baseball coaching staff traveled to Lake Charles this past week to assist with cleanup efforts.

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and do some good things for some people who are really in need,” said junior men’s basketball forward Dalin Williams, who also serves as the SAAC Community Outreach Chair.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.