RECALL: Saws, bike could cause injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two electric saws, sold exclusively at Lowe’s, were recalled after switches failed to turn the saws off, which could be harmful.

The Kobalt brand 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saws and Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws power switches have failed to turn off the saws, posing a laceration hazard to users.

About 106,400 pole saws were sold for $180 from March 2017 through October 2019. Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 65 reports of the saws continuing to run. No injuries have been reported.

Pole saws recalled (WAFB)

About 150,000 chainsaws were sold for $200 from January 2014 through March 2020. Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 48 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the “on” position. No injuries have been reported.

Chainsaws recalled (WAFB)

The chain saws are blue and black. “Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the chain saw.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled saws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice.”

2019-2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles were also recalled. The firm has received 56 reports of crank arm disengaging, including seven reports of injuries. One injury involved a torn bicep tendon and the other six were minor injuries, such as road rash.

The bikes were sold at authorized specialized retailers nationwide and online from September 2018 through June 2020 for between $850 and $1,700.

Bikes recalled (WAFB)

Consumers can determine if their bicycle is part of the recall if “Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is written on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name is written on the seat stay of the bicycle.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair at 800-722-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on ‘Safety Notices’ for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.