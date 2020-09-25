Advertisement

SEC announces start dates for men’s and women’s basketball

LSU guard Darius Days against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
LSU guard Darius Days against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WAFB) - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced start dates for men’s and women’s college basketball.

The 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule will start on December 29 and 30, while the start date for women’s basketball start date will remain the same for December 31.

The SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.

Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play.

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices. LSU will announce its non-conference schedule in the weeks ahead. The SEC has not announced when it will announce its conference schedule.

