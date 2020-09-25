Secretary of State provides info on how to use absentee ballots

The following information is from the Secretary of State:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the last few days, Parish Registrars of Voters across the state began sending out absentee ballots.

This year will see the highest number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Louisiana election. To ensure voters have their absentee ballot counted, this instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to return an absentee ballot is November 2 by 4:30 p.m.

As a reminder, to ensure all ballots are received in time to be counted, the United States Postal Service recommends that all absentee ballots be requested 15 days prior to the election and mailed back 7 days prior to the return deadline.

The list of reasons to apply for an absentee ballot can be found here.

