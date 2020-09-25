Advertisement

State investigates suspension of virtual learning student seen with BB gun

By Chris Finch
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is investigating a high profile incident involving a Jefferson Parish 4th grade student who was suspended for six days by officials from the public school system for handling a BB gun during a virtual class.

Ka Mauri Harrison, 9, attends Woodmere Elementary School.

On Sept. 11, Harrison was taking a test on the computer when his dad says Harrison’s brother was walking into the room and tripped over a BB gun.

“Ka Mauri picked it up and moved it out of the way, out of the walking path. When he moved it, he picked it up briefly and set it on the other side of him,” Harrison said.

According to the paperwork from his expulsion hearing, the teacher’s account of what happened matches Ka Mauri’s.

“I am alarmed by what appears to not only be multiple violations of both the State and Federal Constitutions, but also blatant government overreach by the school system,” said Landry. “I have begun investigating this matter and plan to take action in defense of this young man and his family and all families who could suffer the same invasion of their homes and constitutional rights.”

Landry called the incident and how it was handled “absurd.”

“The School and the School Board have deprived Ka Mauri of six days of educational instruction, and that is just the start of the damage done to him and his family,” Landry said. “My office and I will take a deep dive into all the irreparable harm caused by this egregious incident and take appropriate actions.”

The Jefferson Parish School system said they do not comment on individual student records, but pointed to its online policies.

The policy stated in part, “Illegal carrying, possession or use of a firearm or dangerous weapon within the boundaries of school property or on a school bus is a crime.”

