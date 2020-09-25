State Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in LaSalle Parish

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

LASALLE, La. (LSP) - On Thursday night, around 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP/AFO) responded to a deputy-involved shooting in the Whitehall community. LSP/AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

The preliminary investigation revealed LPSO had secured a domestic violence felony warrant for Jessie A. Hudnall, 29, of Whitehall. As deputies attempted to serve the warrant, Hudnall fled to a residence in Whitehall and barricaded himself inside. During the course of the interaction, Hudnall and Deputies exchanged gunfire and Hudnall sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital; however, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

One of the LPSO Deputies sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

