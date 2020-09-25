Advertisement

State Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in LaSalle Parish

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By LSP
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

LASALLE, La. (LSP) - On Thursday night, around 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP/AFO) responded to a deputy-involved shooting in the Whitehall community.  LSP/AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

The preliminary investigation revealed LPSO had secured a domestic violence felony warrant for Jessie A. Hudnall, 29, of Whitehall.  As deputies attempted to serve the warrant, Hudnall fled to a residence in Whitehall and barricaded himself inside.  During the course of the interaction, Hudnall and Deputies exchanged gunfire and Hudnall sustained a gunshot wound.  He was transported to a local hospital; however, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

One of the LPSO Deputies sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.  No further information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation provides $25,000 in grant funding to support development of CLEDA’s new outdoor recreation initiative

Updated: moments ago
|
By CLEDA
The $25,000 grant will fund Outdoor Recreation Fellows

State

Secretary of State provides info on how to use absentee ballots

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WAFB staff
In the last few days, Parish Registrars of Voters across the state began sending out absentee ballots.

VOD Recordings

Matt Henry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Henry offers an update on the Arts Council of Central Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Darin Magee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Branch Manager, Darin Magee, talks about the Evangeline Bank and Trust Company's toiletry drive to help our neighbors in southwest Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Ben Fidalek

Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Louisiana chef, Ben Fidalek, talks about being chosen to compete in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Quincy Vidrine

Updated: 1 hour ago
Quincy Vidrine talks about face to face meetings and workshops returning to the LSU AgCenter.

State

WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Lake Charles Friday

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

State investigates suspension of virtual learning student seen with BB gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Finch
Ka Mauri Harrison, 9, attends Woodmere Elementary School.

State

Gov. Edwards requests $175M unspent Main Street Recovery funds to be reallocated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Currently, Louisiana’s trust fund balance is just below $50 million.