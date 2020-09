LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Lake Charles Friday to meet with local officials from Cameron, Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes about Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

The Governor is expected to speak at noon:

Gov. Edwards in Lake Charles speaking about Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

