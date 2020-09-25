Advertisement

What fans need to know before LSU season opener

General view of the interior of Tiger Stadium from an elevated position after an NCAA football game against the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 in Baton Rogue, LA. (Ric Tapia via AP)
General view of the interior of Tiger Stadium from an elevated position after an NCAA football game against the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 in Baton Rogue, LA. (Ric Tapia via AP)(Ric Tapia | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the game day fans have been waiting on!

LSU will be hosting Mississippi State University Saturday, September 26.

But this season opener will be a little different for Tiger fans with new rules and procedures in place due to safety concerns.

Fans must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 Screening before entering the stadium. That form is found on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

“The screening process will be available in the LSU Sports Mobile app starting at 12 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening requires each fan ages 18 or older to answer four questions. Those fans not familiar with the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening questions can access them at www.cdc.gov/screening/index.html

Fans will also need to use the app to access their mobile tickets and parking permit.

Tailgating on campus is not allowed this season. “In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators, and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus.”

More details about the plans and policies changes can be found here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces start dates for men’s and women’s basketball

Updated: 1 hour ago
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced start dates for men’s and women’s college basketball.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NSU student-athletes donate supplies to assist Lake Charles

Updated: 19 hours ago
As part of a campus-wide initiative to assist the Lake Charles area’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, the Northwestern State Athletic Department collected and delivered more than 800 items Thursday morning.

Sports

Oregeron: We’re worried about getting everything right with our without fans”

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The start of the high school football season will start on October 1, which means teams around the area are setting schedules prior to week 1.

Sports

CENLA coaches announce Friday scrimmage schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Orgeron points out concerns as LSU heads into season-opener against Mississippi State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
The LSU Tigers are finally kicking off their 2020 season against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium and they sit as a 16.5-point favorite to beat the Bulldogs for the 19th time in 21 meetings.

Sports

Saints to allow family members of team into Superdome for Packers game

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
The New Orleans Saints will allow 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

Sports

Saints Wednesday injury report

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Saints officially did not practice Wednesday but the team sent out an estimated injury report with six names on it.

Sports

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.