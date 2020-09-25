What fans need to know before LSU season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the game day fans have been waiting on!

LSU will be hosting Mississippi State University Saturday, September 26.

But this season opener will be a little different for Tiger fans with new rules and procedures in place due to safety concerns.

Fans must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 Screening before entering the stadium. That form is found on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

“The screening process will be available in the LSU Sports Mobile app starting at 12 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening requires each fan ages 18 or older to answer four questions. Those fans not familiar with the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening questions can access them at www.cdc.gov/screening/index.html”

Fans will also need to use the app to access their mobile tickets and parking permit.

Tailgating on campus is not allowed this season. “In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators, and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus.”

