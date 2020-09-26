Advertisement

Alexandria police investigate fatal shooting on the corner of York Street, Lee Street

Crime scene at the corner of York Street and Lee Street in Alexandria, La.
Crime scene at the corner of York Street and Lee Street in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on the corner of York Street and Lee Street on Friday, September 25.

At this time, APD confirms only one person was killed, but the identity of that individual is not being revealed at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Jojuana Phillips was live outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse where a candlelight vigil was being held for the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims.

Crime

Former RPSO jail employee accused of bringing in contraband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
A former employee at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 has been accused of bringing contraband into the facility.

News

Power restoration update from Beauregard Electric

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Danielle Tilley with Beauregard Electric shares the latest power restoration updates.

News

Former RPSO jail employee accused of bringing in contraband

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former employee at Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 has been accused of bring contraband into the facility.

Latest News

News

Dr. Holcombe talks latest cases, flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. David Holcombe discusses the latest COVID-19 case developments and the continued importance of the flu shot.

Sports

New LHSAA guidelines football coaches, players should follow on the sidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
High school football coaches and players are having to adjust to new LHSAA guidelines.

News

Non-profit looking for community support, continued services following hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
It’s been a month since Hurricane Laura and some non-profits in Louisiana are struggling to provide necessary services.

News

Non-profit recovering after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's been a month since Hurricane Laura and some non-profits in Louisiana are struggling.

News

FEMA temporary housing options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Craig Browning with FEMA to discuss new temporary housing options available.

News

New high school football sideline regulations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The high school football game won’t look that different on the field, but it’s on the sidelines that coaches and players will have to adjust the most.