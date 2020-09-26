Alexandria police investigate fatal shooting on the corner of York Street, Lee Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on the corner of York Street and Lee Street on Friday, September 25.

At this time, APD confirms only one person was killed, but the identity of that individual is not being revealed at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

