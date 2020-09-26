Advertisement

AT&T to waive home internet data overage charges for customers through Dec. 31.

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - AT&T has announced a billing relief update in response to COVID-19.

The company says it will automatically waive home Internet data overage charges for AT&T Internet customers through December 31.

That means new and existing AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet customers can use unlimited data and won’t see overage charges on their home Internet bill through December 31.

For more on AT&T’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and AT&T. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump to make Supreme Court Nomination Saturday

Updated: moments ago

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

News

National Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Jojuana Phillips was live outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse where a candlelight vigil was being held for the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims.

Latest News

National

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

National Politics

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up.

News

Power restoration update from Beauregard Electric

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Danielle Tilley with Beauregard Electric shares the latest power restoration updates.

News

Former RPSO jail employee accused of bringing in contraband

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former employee at Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 has been accused of bring contraband into the facility.

National

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It was the first time in nearly 60 years of the department that an all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

News

Dr. Holcombe talks latest cases, flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. David Holcombe discusses the latest COVID-19 case developments and the continued importance of the flu shot.