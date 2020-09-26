AT&T to waive home internet data overage charges for customers through Dec. 31.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - AT&T has announced a billing relief update in response to COVID-19.
The company says it will automatically waive home Internet data overage charges for AT&T Internet customers through December 31.
That means new and existing AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet customers can use unlimited data and won’t see overage charges on their home Internet bill through December 31.
