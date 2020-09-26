Bolton’s Mark Teague beats unexpected opponent

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Every coach dreams of that perfect season.

For Mark Teague and his Bolton Bears, that came in 2019.

“It seemed like everything was falling in place,” Teague said.

His team led the state in rushing yards and had its best start in 20 years with a 4-1 overall record. He had even proposed to the love of his life.

“If there was anything perfect, it was as close as it could be as possible,” Teague said.

In his 4 years at Bolton, 2019 was the best year to date—but a date that he would not forget was October 1st, 2019. Teague had an appointment with his ENT doctor and received news that didn’t come with a game plan.

“He said the reason I’ve called you back in, is because your scan has revealed that you have throat cancer,” Teague said.

Cancer is something that, unfortunately, runs in Teague’s family. He had three aunts to die from cancer, and his mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Early in his adult life, he took a genetic test that showed he only had a 25% chance of getting cancer and a 7% chance of it being aggressive.

“You feel like your body’s gone numb,” Teague said. “It’s as if your brain stops working.” He made a promise that he would beat cancer to his team and his mother.

“I told them I was going to beat this,” Teague said. “You have my word. I’m coming back.”

He would travel fours away to MD Anderson in Houston, TX for radiation and chemo treatments. At night, he had to sleep sitting up and even experienced coughing fits that blurred his vision. The person that witnessed firsthand—his wife Natalie

“I tried to do things to make it easier because you can’t take it away,” Natalie said. “You can’t pull out a magic wand and make it all better.”

Things were by no means easy, but he was determined to win.

“When she (Natalie) was right there, she gave that extra fight I needed to say I don’t care how bad this is going to get I’ll through it,” Teague said. “I kept my eye on that date”

On February 13th, 2019, Teague rang the cancer bell—winning his battle.

“It was a victory,” Natalie said. “It’s just like any other victory in life.”

Teague had fought a five-month battle to beat that unexpected opponent, but he couldn’t have done it without his supporting cast.

“I would tell anyone to don’t give up," Teague said. “Don’t ever give up.”

