Cenla residents remember victims of homicide with vigil

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims recognized in Cenla
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Family members, friends, and loved ones recognize the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims each year in Central Louisiana.

This is the 5th year for an event to take place on this National Day of Remembrance. Pictures of victims were placed near the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse for a candlelight vigil. Before candles were lit, those in attendance were given the chance to speak about the ones they’ve lost over the years, and the name of each victim was read out loud.

An organizer of the event, Stephanie Belgard, says that the list of victim names continues to, unfortunately, grow each year. This year’s list totaled at 92 names.

