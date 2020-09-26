Advertisement

Costello shines as Bulldogs stun LSU in season-opener

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Tiger Stadium belonged to Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, and the defending national champions were just paying rent in it as the Bulldogs stunned the LSU Tigers 44-34.

Costello finished the night with 623 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

On the other side of the spectrum, LSU junior quarterback Myles Brennan played well in spurts considering that he hasn’t had any experience as a starter. He threw for 345 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The Bulldogs led the game 3-0 until the second quarter when LSU senior linebacker Jabril Cox intercepted a pass for a 14-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

The teams would trade touchdowns, and Mississippi State would go into the locker room with a 17-14.

Out of the half, LSU and Mississippi State would trade field goals until Brennan found wide receiver Terrance Marshall for a 37-yard touchdown to take a 24-20 lead.

Costello would respond in one play with a 75-yard connection to Kylin Hill to regain the lead 27-24.

Brennan attempted to respond again but was intercepted and Mississippi State cashed in for a touchdown to take a 34-24 lead.

LSU would not go down without a fight.

Freshman cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted Costello to give his offense the ball back, and Brennan would connect to Marshall for a second touchdown to make the score 34-31.

The Bayou Bengal defense would make another defensive play when senior safety Jacoby Stevens recovered his own strip sack that allowed the Tigers to kick a field goal and tie the game at 34.

Mississippi State would, however, deliver the knockout punch in the 4th quarter when Costello connected with Osirus Mitchell for 24-yard touchdown taking a 44-34 lead.

LSU will face Vanderbilt on October 3rd in Nashville, TN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Ragin' Cajuns edge Georgia Southern on last-second field goal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
With seconds left on the clock, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent in Nate Snyder to hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play to propel the Ragin' Cajuns to a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern.

Sports

KALB’s 5th Quarter Preseason Special

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Nicole Hutchison
Ahead of this different looking season, KALB hosted a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special.’ Plus, a full list of schedules for the season.

Sports

5th Quarter Preseason Special Part IV

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Fitz and Hutch host a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.

Sports

Former ASH Trojan is passing the torch to ASH Safety, CJ Kittling

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
When you look up what the no. 21 means, Google tells you selflessness. However, for former ASH defensive back, Bud Clark, the meaning means a lot more.

Latest News

Sports

Ferriday’s White dedicates his senior season to recent losses

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Ferriday starting wide-receiver, Elijah White’s brother, was recently killed, and his grandmother passed away from COVID-19, so he’s paying tribute to both of them his senior season.

Sports

5th Quarter Preseason Special Part III

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Fitz and Hutch host a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.

Sports

5th Quarter Preseason Special Part II

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Fitz and Hutch host a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.

Sports

5th Quarter Preseason Special Part I

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Fitz and Hutch host a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.

Sports

McLaughlin coaches students on and off the field

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
While Ben McLaughlin is well known for his mind on the football field, he's just as well known for his mind in the classroom.

Sports

Bolton’s Mark Teague beats unexpected opponent

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
During Mark Teague's dream season, an unexpected opponent stopped his momentum.