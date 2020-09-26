Costello shines as Bulldogs stun LSU in season-opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Tiger Stadium belonged to Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, and the defending national champions were just paying rent in it as the Bulldogs stunned the LSU Tigers 44-34.

Costello finished the night with 623 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

On the other side of the spectrum, LSU junior quarterback Myles Brennan played well in spurts considering that he hasn’t had any experience as a starter. He threw for 345 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The Bulldogs led the game 3-0 until the second quarter when LSU senior linebacker Jabril Cox intercepted a pass for a 14-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

The teams would trade touchdowns, and Mississippi State would go into the locker room with a 17-14.

Out of the half, LSU and Mississippi State would trade field goals until Brennan found wide receiver Terrance Marshall for a 37-yard touchdown to take a 24-20 lead.

Costello would respond in one play with a 75-yard connection to Kylin Hill to regain the lead 27-24.

Brennan attempted to respond again but was intercepted and Mississippi State cashed in for a touchdown to take a 34-24 lead.

LSU would not go down without a fight.

Freshman cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted Costello to give his offense the ball back, and Brennan would connect to Marshall for a second touchdown to make the score 34-31.

The Bayou Bengal defense would make another defensive play when senior safety Jacoby Stevens recovered his own strip sack that allowed the Tigers to kick a field goal and tie the game at 34.

Mississippi State would, however, deliver the knockout punch in the 4th quarter when Costello connected with Osirus Mitchell for 24-yard touchdown taking a 44-34 lead.

LSU will face Vanderbilt on October 3rd in Nashville, TN.

