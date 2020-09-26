Advertisement

Ferriday’s White dedicates his senior season to recent losses

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ferriday starting wide-receiver, Elijah White’s brother, was recently killed and his grandmother passed away from COVID-19. So, he’s paying tribute to both of them his senior season.

“I was laying down with my girlfriend when I got the call from my friends saying that Dre had got shot in the head," White said. “So, I got up and ran from my house to the hospital, but I was too late.”

July 12, 2020, was the last day White heard a word from his brother, Reondre Griggs.

Exactly a month later, his grandmother, Diane Dickerson, 70, was spending her time in the hospital from COVID-19. Her 13th day of the 14-day quarantine, she had a message for her grandson.

“She had face timed me, and she had told me that she wanted me to finish school, and keep playing ball for her,” White said. “Right when she said that, I knew she had a feeling that she was about to leave.”

On the 21st of August, Dickerson had passed away, leaving the Southern University commit unsure of going forward with his senior year at Ferriday.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t even want to play football again after all of that," White said. "I was shocked and didn’t expect all of this to happen.”

Ultimately, the last few words White’s grandmother told him sunk in. The star wide receiver made the decision to dedicate his final year.

In 2019, White caught 47 passes for 1,024 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he’s looking to double those stats and make another trip to the dome.

“I’m going for three touchdowns a game," the Southern University commit said. "I’m trying to break school and state records for both of them, and when I do, I’ll look up at her and tell her ‘I did it again.’”

