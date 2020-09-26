Former ASH Trojan is passing the torch to ASH Safety, CJ Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When you look up what the no. 21 means, Google tells you selflessness. However, for former ASH defensive back, Bud Clark, the meaning means a lot more.

As a former starting safety for the Alexandria Senior High Trojans, Clark made something of the no. 21, finishing his senior season with 56 solo tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups. Now, he’s leaving the no. 21 traditions up to senior safety, CJ Kittling.

“He’s really a special person to me," TCU freshman, Clark said. "I feel like he’s a spitting image of me.”

The two have been best friends since they were six years old, playing every sport together, leading them to Alexandria Senior High.

During their time as a Trojan, Clark set the standard in the secondary, consistently giving Kittling tips and criticism.

“We worked out every day together up until he left for college,” Kittling said. “We’re like brothers, and seeing him do so well really helped me come into this year with a different mindset. After our last game last year, Bud told me he wanted me to take the number. So, I’m excited to keep up the tradition.”

They are one and the same. So much, to where it’s difficult to tell the difference between the two.

“We turn on film sometimes and notice he’s long like Bud, and sometimes they look like the same player out there,” head coach, Thomas Bachman said.

Over the past few months, Kittling has stepped up as a leader for the Trojans, proving that he will be a great player to carry on the no. 21 legacy.

“I’ve been really pleased with CJ through camp,” Bachman said. “His day in and day out accountability, leadership, and discipline as really improved.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.