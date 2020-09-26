KALB’s 5th Quarter Preseason Special
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of this different looking season, KALB is hosting a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.
We are your number one place for everything dealing with this unusual high school football season.
Below you can find the full list of schedules for the season.
Home teams are first
(Week 1) October 2nd
- Ouachita Christian vs Jena
- LaSalle vs Ringgold
- Sicily Island vs Ferriday
- LCCP vs Nat Central
- St. Mary’s vs North Caddo
- Montgomery vs Lakeview
- Rosepine vs East Beauregard
- Merryville vs Pickering
- Leesville (Open Date)
- Oberlin vs Oakdale
- North Desoto vs Many
- Homer vs Menard
- Pineville vs Marksville
- Parkway vs ASH
- Peabody vs Northside
- St. Edmund vs Avoyelles
- Northwood-Lena vs Bolton (Thursday)
- Buckeye vs Tioga (Thursday)
- South Beauregard vs Bunkie
- Block vs Grant
(Week 2) October 9th
- Pineville vs Leesville
- Iowa vs Marksville
- Ferriday vs Rayville
- Pine Prairie vs Montgomery
- LaSalle vs Franklin Parish
- Grant vs Pickering
- Peabody vs ASH (Thursday)
- Airline vs Nat Central
- Northwood-Lena vs D’Arbonne Woods
- Oakdale vs St. Mary’s
- Avoyelles vs Winnfield
- Bolton vs Buckeye
- Bunkie vs Block
- Grant vs Pickering
- Lakeview vs Menard
- Many vs Red River
- Tioga vs Jena
- Sacred Heart vs Rosepine (Thursday)
(Week 3) October 16th
- Jena vs LaSalle
- General Trass vs Ferriday
- Byrd vs Nat Central
- Rosepine vs Jonesboro-Hodge
- Montgomery vs Bossier
- Westlake vs Oakdale
- Northwood-Lena vs West Ouachita
- Avoyelles vs Lakeview
- Leesville vs DeQuincy
- Caldwell Parish vs Pineville
- Green Oaks vs ASH (Thursday)
- Marksville vs Crowley
- Block vs Bolton
- Winnfield vs Buckeye
- Red River vs Bunkie
- South Beauregard vs Tioga
- Lakeside vs Peabody (Thursday)
- St. Mary’s vs Grant
- Menard vs Many
- Pickering vs Lake Arthur
(Week 4) October 23rd
- Caldwell Parish vs Jena
- Block vs Logansport
- Madison Parish vs Ferriday
- Northwood-Lena vs Montgomery
- Nat Central vs Southwood
- Leesville vs Tioga
- Kinder vs Rosepine
- LaSalle vs St. Mary’s
- Ruston vs Pineville
- Pickering vs Vinton
- ASH vs West Monroe
- Grant vs Marksville
- Avoyelles vs Port Barre
- Bolton vs DeRidder
- Buckeye vs Peabody
- DeQuincy vs Oakdale
- Bunkie vs Menard
- Lakeview vs Many
(Week 5) October 30th
- DeRidder vs Leesville
- Pineville vs ASH
- Ferriday vs Vidalia
- Captain Shreve vs Nat Central (Thursday)
- St. Mary’s vs Northwood-Lena (Thursday)
- Montgomery vs Logansport
- Oakdale vs Kinder
- Marksville vs Buckeye
- Many vs Avoyelles
- Bolton vs North Caddo
- Bunkie vs Winnfield
- Tioga vs Peabody
- Jena vs Grant
- Menard vs Red River
- Rosepine vs Vinton
- DeQuincy vs Pickering
(Week 6) November 6th
- Leesville vs Bolton
- Pickering vs Rosepine
- Mangham vs Ferriday
- Logansport vs St. Mary’s
- Nat Central vs Parkway
- Northwood-Lena vs LaSalle
- Winnfield vs Many
- West Ouachita vs Pineville
- ASH vs Ruston
- Block vs Montgomery
- Marksville vs Menard
- Avoyelles vs Bunkie
- Bolton vs Leesville
- Buckeye vs Jena
- Tioga vs Eunice
- Peabody vs DeRidder
- Vinton vs Oakdale
- Grant vs Caldwell Parish
(Week 7) November 13th
- Northwood vs Leesville
- Haughton vs Nat Central
- Northwood-Lena vs Block
- Many vs Loyola
- Ferriday vs Delhi Charter
- St. Mary’s vs Montgomery
- Oakdale vs Rosepine
- Red River vs Avoyelles
- Kinder vs Pickering
- Pineville vs West Monroe
- Grant vs General Trass
- ASH vs Ouachita
- Jena vs Marksville
- Bolton vs Peabody (Thursday)
- Caldwell Parish vs Buckeye
- Bunkie vs Lakeview
- DeRidder vs Tioga
- Winnfield vs Menard
- LaSalle vs Logansport
(Week 8) November 20th
- Peabody vs Leesville
- Block vs St. Mary’s
- Rosepine vs DeQuincy
- Ferriday vs Richwood
- Nat Central vs Benton
- Ouachita vs Pineville
- Pickering vs Oakdale
- West Ouachita vs ASH (Thursday)
- Marksville vs Caldwell Parish
- Menard vs Avoyelles
- Montgomery vs LaSalle (Thursday)
- Tioga vs Bolton (Thursday)
- Buckeye vs Grant (Thursday)
- Many vs Bunkie
- Logansport vs Northwood-Lena (Thursday)
*Playoffs begin November 27th*
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.