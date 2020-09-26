KALB’s 5th Quarter Preseason Special

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of this different looking season, KALB is hosting a ‘5th Quarter Preseason Special’ to get you ready for the 2020 high school football season.

We are your number one place for everything dealing with this unusual high school football season.

Below you can find the full list of schedules for the season.

Home teams are first

(Week 1) October 2nd

Ouachita Christian vs Jena

LaSalle vs Ringgold

Sicily Island vs Ferriday

LCCP vs Nat Central

St. Mary’s vs North Caddo

Montgomery vs Lakeview

Rosepine vs East Beauregard

Merryville vs Pickering

Leesville (Open Date)

Oberlin vs Oakdale

North Desoto vs Many

Homer vs Menard

Pineville vs Marksville

Parkway vs ASH

Peabody vs Northside

St. Edmund vs Avoyelles

Northwood-Lena vs Bolton (Thursday)

Buckeye vs Tioga (Thursday)

South Beauregard vs Bunkie

Block vs Grant

(Week 2) October 9th

Pineville vs Leesville

Iowa vs Marksville

Ferriday vs Rayville

Pine Prairie vs Montgomery

LaSalle vs Franklin Parish

Grant vs Pickering

Peabody vs ASH (Thursday)

Airline vs Nat Central

Northwood-Lena vs D’Arbonne Woods

Oakdale vs St. Mary’s

Avoyelles vs Winnfield

Bolton vs Buckeye

Bunkie vs Block

Grant vs Pickering

Lakeview vs Menard

Many vs Red River

Tioga vs Jena

Sacred Heart vs Rosepine (Thursday)

(Week 3) October 16th

Jena vs LaSalle

General Trass vs Ferriday

Byrd vs Nat Central

Rosepine vs Jonesboro-Hodge

Montgomery vs Bossier

Westlake vs Oakdale

Northwood-Lena vs West Ouachita

Avoyelles vs Lakeview

Leesville vs DeQuincy

Caldwell Parish vs Pineville

Green Oaks vs ASH (Thursday)

Marksville vs Crowley

Block vs Bolton

Winnfield vs Buckeye

Red River vs Bunkie

South Beauregard vs Tioga

Lakeside vs Peabody (Thursday)

St. Mary’s vs Grant

Menard vs Many

Pickering vs Lake Arthur

(Week 4) October 23rd

Caldwell Parish vs Jena

Block vs Logansport

Madison Parish vs Ferriday

Northwood-Lena vs Montgomery

Nat Central vs Southwood

Leesville vs Tioga

Kinder vs Rosepine

LaSalle vs St. Mary’s

Ruston vs Pineville

Pickering vs Vinton

ASH vs West Monroe

Grant vs Marksville

Avoyelles vs Port Barre

Bolton vs DeRidder

Buckeye vs Peabody

DeQuincy vs Oakdale

Bunkie vs Menard

Lakeview vs Many

(Week 5) October 30th

DeRidder vs Leesville

Pineville vs ASH

Ferriday vs Vidalia

Captain Shreve vs Nat Central (Thursday)

St. Mary’s vs Northwood-Lena (Thursday)

Montgomery vs Logansport

Oakdale vs Kinder

Marksville vs Buckeye

Many vs Avoyelles

Bolton vs North Caddo

Bunkie vs Winnfield

Tioga vs Peabody

Jena vs Grant

Menard vs Red River

Rosepine vs Vinton

DeQuincy vs Pickering

(Week 6) November 6th

Leesville vs Bolton

Pickering vs Rosepine

Mangham vs Ferriday

Logansport vs St. Mary’s

Nat Central vs Parkway

Northwood-Lena vs LaSalle

Winnfield vs Many

West Ouachita vs Pineville

ASH vs Ruston

Block vs Montgomery

Marksville vs Menard

Avoyelles vs Bunkie

Bolton vs Leesville

Buckeye vs Jena

Tioga vs Eunice

Peabody vs DeRidder

Vinton vs Oakdale

Grant vs Caldwell Parish

(Week 7) November 13th

Northwood vs Leesville

Haughton vs Nat Central

Northwood-Lena vs Block

Many vs Loyola

Ferriday vs Delhi Charter

St. Mary’s vs Montgomery

Oakdale vs Rosepine

Red River vs Avoyelles

Kinder vs Pickering

Pineville vs West Monroe

Grant vs General Trass

ASH vs Ouachita

Jena vs Marksville

Bolton vs Peabody (Thursday)

Caldwell Parish vs Buckeye

Bunkie vs Lakeview

DeRidder vs Tioga

Winnfield vs Menard

LaSalle vs Logansport

(Week 8) November 20th

Peabody vs Leesville

Block vs St. Mary’s

Rosepine vs DeQuincy

Ferriday vs Richwood

Nat Central vs Benton

Ouachita vs Pineville

Pickering vs Oakdale

West Ouachita vs ASH (Thursday)

Marksville vs Caldwell Parish

Menard vs Avoyelles

Montgomery vs LaSalle (Thursday)

Tioga vs Bolton (Thursday)

Buckeye vs Grant (Thursday)

Many vs Bunkie

Logansport vs Northwood-Lena (Thursday)

*Playoffs begin November 27th*

